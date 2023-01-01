2019 Honda Odyssey

Sale $39,996 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 7 , 5 6 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9976928

9976928 Stock #: F4XNYC

F4XNYC VIN: 5FNRL6H4XKB510191

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4XNYC

Mileage 47,565 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 4.33 Axle Ratio Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,730 kgs Engine: 3.5L 24-Valve SOHC i-VTEC V6 73.8 L Fuel Tank Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Front splash guards Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Power Sliding Rear Doors Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim Tires: P235/60R18 103H AS Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Collision Mitigation Braking System Collision Mitigation-Front Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material 8-Way Driver Seat Distance Pacing Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Rear Seat Mounted Armrest w/Storage Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support and passenger's seat 4-way power adjustment Passenger Seat Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Magic Slide 2nd-Row Seats Side-To-Side Sliding Digital/Analog Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Streaming Audio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Additional Features Manual Fold Into Floor Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC) 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Curtain 1st Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front HondaLink 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Manual Recline Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs 2 USB device connectors Siri Eyes Free compatibility HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface CabinControl app Radio: 150-Watt AM/FM/CD Display Audio System -inc: 7 speakers including subwoofer MP3 Windows Media Audio playback capability Wi-Fi tethering and steering wheel-mounted audio and phone controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.