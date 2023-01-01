Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Odyssey

75,125 KM

Details Description Features

$39,470

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,470

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Odyssey

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX-RES

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX-RES

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 9982073
  2. 9982073
  3. 9982073
  4. 9982073
  5. 9982073
  6. 9982073
  7. 9982073
  8. 9982073
  9. 9982073
  10. 9982073
  11. 9982073
  12. 9982073
  13. 9982073
  14. 9982073
  15. 9982073
  16. 9982073
  17. 9982073
  18. 9982073
  19. 9982073
  20. 9982073
  21. 9982073
  22. 9982073
  23. 9982073
  24. 9982073
  25. 9982073
Contact Seller

$39,470

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
75,125KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9982073
  • Stock #: F53K4X
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H41KB500777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F53K4X
  • Mileage 75,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4.33 Axle Ratio
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,730 kgs
Engine: 3.5L 24-Valve SOHC i-VTEC V6
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Tires: P235/60R18 103H AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4 Seatback Storage Pockets
8-Way Driver Seat
Distance Pacing
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Rear Seat Mounted Armrest w/Storage
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support and passenger's seat 4-way power adjustment
Passenger Seat
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Magic Slide 2nd-Row Seats Side-To-Side Sliding
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Collision Mitigation-Front

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

A/V remote
digital signal processor
Audio Theft Deterrent
2 Wireless Headphones
2 LCD Monitors In The Front and 1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear
Rear Entertainment System w/Blu-Ray And Digital Media

Additional Features

Driver memory
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear
Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Manual Recline
2-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

2017 Honda Civic LX
 111,325 KM
$21,992 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tundra T...
 51,306 KM
$51,990 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V EX-L
 120,177 KM
$34,290 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory