2019 Honda Passport

17,289 KM

$37,587

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

SPORT

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

17,289KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6175488
  • Stock #: F3AK5H
  • VIN: 5FNYF8H25KB502254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3AK5H
  • Mileage 17,289 KM

Vehicle Description

Black 2019 Honda Passport Sport AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Power driver seat, Power moonroof.
Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Telematics
Driver Side Airbag
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Mirror integrated turn signals
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
HondaLink
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Display Audio System
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
HondaLink Assist Emergency Sos
7 speakers including subwoofer
cabin control app
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Radio: 152-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

