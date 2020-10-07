+ taxes & licensing
204-888-2277
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
204-888-2277
+ taxes & licensing
Black 2019 Honda Passport Sport AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Power driver seat, Power moonroof.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.
This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;
DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5