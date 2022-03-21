Menu
2019 Honda Passport

60,306 KM

Details Description Features

$43,243

+ tax & licensing
$43,243

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2019 Honda Passport

2019 Honda Passport

Touring Leather - Navi - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - Back-Up Cam

2019 Honda Passport

Touring Leather - Navi - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - Back-Up Cam

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Sale

$43,243

+ taxes & licensing

60,306KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8660521
  • Stock #: F4DYY6
  • VIN: 5FNYF8H96KB500591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4DYY6
  • Mileage 60,306 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free CarFax Vehicle Report, and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4.33 Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
1 Skid Plate
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: direct injection, Eco Assist system and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
GVWR: 2,400 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Black Accents
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: P265/45R20 104H AS
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Cruise Control
Compass
Navigation System
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System -inc: bilingual voice recognition
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support, driver's seat position memory, passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment, adjustable driver's seat armrest and adjustable passenger's s...
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Seat(s)-Heated Rear
Seat-Memory
Seat(s)-Cooled Front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

