2019 Honda Passport ...

Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4.33 Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
1 Skid Plate
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: direct injection, Eco Assist system and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
GVWR: 2,400 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System -inc: bilingual voice recognition
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support, driver's seat position memory, passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment, adjustable driver's seat armrest and adjustable passenger's s...
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Seat(s)-Heated Rear
Seat-Memory
Seat(s)-Cooled Front
