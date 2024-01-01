Menu
Account
Sign In
Local Vehicle! Good Condition! Key Features - All Wheel Drive - Remote Engine Starter - Panoramic Moonroof - Blind Spot Information System - Apple Carplay - Ventilated Front Seats - Heated Front Seats - Heated Second Row Captions Chair - Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel - Wireless Phone Charger Honda Sensing - Collision Mitigation Braking System - Forward Collision Warning System - Lane Depature Warning System - Road Depature Warning System - Adaptive Cruise Control - Lane Keeping Assist System And More! Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2019 Honda Pilot

173,202 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda Pilot

Touring 7-Passenger New Tires ! | Leather | Navi

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Pilot

Touring 7-Passenger New Tires ! | Leather | Navi

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Contact Seller

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
173,202KM
VIN 5FNYF6H62KB506513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 173,202 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Vehicle!
Good Condition!
Key Features

- All Wheel Drive
- Remote Engine Starter
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Blind Spot Information System
- Apple Carplay
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Second Row Captions Chair
- Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Wireless Phone Charger

Honda Sensing

- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Forward Collision Warning System
- Lane Depature Warning System
- Road Depature Warning System
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keeping Assist System

And More!
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4.33 Axle Ratio
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
1 Skid Plate
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
73.8 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,650 kgs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: direct injection, Eco Assist system, idle-stop and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Distance Pacing
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System -inc: bilingual voice recognition
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
Advanced Rear Entertainment System -inc: 10.2 high-resolution WSVGA (1024x600) screen, Blu-Ray player built-in streaming apps, HDMI interface, 115-volt power outlet and CabinTalk in-car PA
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

A/V remote
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
turn-by-turn navigation directions
2 Wireless Headphones
Real-Time Traffic Display
2 LCD Monitors In The Front and 1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Manual Fold Into Floor
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
integrated remote control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Honda DVD rear entertainment system-inc: 9-inch flip-down screen
surround sound headrests

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

Used 2019 Honda Pilot Touring 7-Passenger New Tires ! | Leather | Navi for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Honda Pilot Touring 7-Passenger New Tires ! | Leather | Navi 173,202 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic LX One Owner | Locally Owned | Low KM's! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Honda Civic LX One Owner | Locally Owned | Low KM's! 44,036 KM $26,349 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V EX-L One Owner | Local | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Honda CR-V EX-L One Owner | Local | Low KM's 33,125 KM $36,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Pilot