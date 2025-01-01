Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2019 Honda Pilot

102,222 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda Pilot

EX 8 Passenger | Sunroof | Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle
12282540

2019 Honda Pilot

EX 8 Passenger | Sunroof | Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

Contact Seller

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,222KM
VIN 5FNYF6H36KB506956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,222 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Interior

60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Passenger visor vanity mirror
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Distance Pacing
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Driver memory
HondaLink
Display Audio System
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear
Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Manual Recline
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
2-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
2 USB device connectors
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
SMS text message/E-mail function
7 speakers including subwoofer
cabin control app
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface w/steering-wheel mounted controls
Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and Wi-Fi tethering
Radio: 264-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

Used 2018 Honda CR-V EX Sunroof | Local | AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Honda CR-V EX Sunroof | Local | AWD 88,178 KM $27,985 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander LE S-AWD | Local | Heated Seats for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander LE S-AWD | Local | Heated Seats 93,198 KM $27,985 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic Sedan EX Sunroof | Bluetooth | Alloy wheels for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Honda Civic Sedan EX Sunroof | Bluetooth | Alloy wheels 143,067 KM $19,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Pilot