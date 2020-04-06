Menu
2019 Honda Pilot

Black Edition *Loaded w/ DVD, Leather, Htd/Cooled Seats!*

2019 Honda Pilot

Black Edition *Loaded w/ DVD, Leather, Htd/Cooled Seats!*

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-269-1600

$46,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,298KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4860234
  • Stock #: 19HP01751
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H0XKB501751
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*Accident free, 1 owner local trade, always owned in Manitoba! Absolutely loaded with luxuries that will keep the whole family happy, including DVD player, heated and cooled front row, heated 2nd row, leather throughout, factory remote start, navigation - the list goes on and on! A must see top of the line black edition!* Let us show you the Winnipeg Kia difference - contact us today or visit us in the Waverley Auto Mall. Live chat with our sales team is also available on our website! Available no payments for 90 days (O.A.C.) with no money down, contact us for details! Save time and apply for financing on-line at www.winnipegkia.com! Contact us to verify vehicle availability, pricing and options. Vehicle price is plus GST & PST. Dealer Permit #10011.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
  • Dual Moonroof
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Entertainment System
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • A/T
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • 9-Speed A/T
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof

