2019 Honda Pilot

Sale $44,030 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 4 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7352195

7352195 Stock #: F43UE3

F43UE3 VIN: 5FNYF6H62KB501697

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White diamond pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 25,401 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Entertainment Package Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Distance Pacing Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Cross Traffic Monitor Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.