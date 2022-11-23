2019 Honda Pilot

$43,568 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 9 0 9 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Steel Sapphire Metallic

Interior Colour Interior

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 65,909 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 4.33 Axle Ratio 1 Skid Plate Battery w/Run Down Protection 73.8 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,650 kgs Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: direct injection, Eco Assist system, idle-stop and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Wheels w/Machined Accents Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer Compass Navigation System Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Dual covered visor vanity mirrors Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Leather Door Trim Insert 8-Way Driver Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Distance Pacing Illuminated Front Cupholder Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System -inc: bilingual voice recognition Passenger Seat Advanced Rear Entertainment System -inc: 10.2 high-resolution WSVGA (1024x600) screen, Blu-Ray player built-in streaming apps, HDMI interface, 115-volt power outlet and CabinTalk in-car PA Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Cross Traffic Monitor Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm A/V remote Window Grid Diversity Antenna turn-by-turn navigation directions 2 Wireless Headphones Real-Time Traffic Display 2 LCD Monitors In The Front and 1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear Additional Features Entertainment System Acura DVD rear entertainment system w/7" screen Mirrors-Memory Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Seat-3rd Row Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints Manual Recline Steering Wheel and Head Restraints

