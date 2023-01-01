$36,859+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Ridgeline
Sport Tonneau Cover | New Tires
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
$36,859
- Listing ID: 10085040
- Stock #: F54U5J
- VIN: 5FPYK3F10KB502341
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Interior
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 113,970 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX!
Locally Owned!
Visit us online or in-person to schedule your test drive!
Key Features
- Power Moonroof
- Heated Front Seats
- Tri Zone Auto A/C
- Remote Engine Starter
- Apple Carplay and Android Auto
Safety Features
- Rearview Camera
- Honda LaneWatch Blind Spot Display
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Forward Collision Warning System
- Lane Departure Warning System
- Road Departure Mitigation System
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
- Lane Keeping Assist System
And more!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.
Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report
Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!
Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
