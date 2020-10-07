+ taxes & licensing
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
This Local Leased 2019 Honda Ridgeline Sport AWD just came in! Its powered by a 3.5L SOHC i-VTEC V6 and 6-speed Automatic Transmission.
It's equipped with features such as Air Conditioning, Cruise control, Sunroof, Alloys Wheels, Honda Sensing Technology, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Honda Lanewatch and so much more!
This Honda Ridgeline is also ACCIDENT FREE!!
