2019 Honda Ridgeline

67,511 KM

Details

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2019 Honda Ridgeline

2019 Honda Ridgeline

Sport SUNROOF | APPLE CARPLAY

2019 Honda Ridgeline

Sport SUNROOF | APPLE CARPLAY

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

67,511KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6010302
  Stock #: F3NJ8F
  VIN: 5FPYK3F12KB501627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,511 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Leased 2019 Honda Ridgeline Sport AWD just came in! Its powered by a 3.5L SOHC i-VTEC V6 and 6-speed Automatic Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Air Conditioning, Cruise control, Sunroof, Alloys Wheels, Honda Sensing Technology, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Honda Lanewatch and so much more!

This Honda Ridgeline is also ACCIDENT FREE!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Distance Pacing

