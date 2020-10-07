Menu
2019 Honda Ridgeline

20,125 KM

$44,880

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Touring No Accidents - Leather - Navi - Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

Location

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Sale Price

20,125KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6175500
  • Stock #: F3PK6G
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F74KB504923

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you don't buy ours! We don't charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Distance Pacing
Seat(s)-Heated Rear
Seat-Memory
Seat(s)-Cooled Front

