This Local Trade 2019 Honda Ridgeline AWD just came in! It's powered bya 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission.
It's equipped with features such as Power Sunroof, Built-in Engine starter, Back up camera, Honda LaneWatch, Push start button, Proximity key, Honda Sensing Technology, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Air conditioning, Cruise control and so much more!
This Honda Ridgeline is 6,211 kilometers below market average!
Honda Certified Details:
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 100 Point Inspection
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
4.25 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
1530# Maximum Payload
Engine: 3.5L 24V SOHC i-VTEC V6 -inc: direct injection and Eco Assist system
GVWR: 2,730 kgs (6,019 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Composite Box Style
Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Compact Spare Tire w/Box Carrier
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Drop-In Bed Liner
Tailgate w/Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Black Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
HondaLink Selective Service Internet Access
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Distance Pacing
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support and passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, 7 speakers including subwoofer, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Display Audio System w/HondaLink, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, 2 USB device con...
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
