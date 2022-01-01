2019 Honda Ridgeline...

$44,990 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 7 8 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8095924

8095924 Stock #: F4B1PR

F4B1PR VIN: 5FPYK3F16KB505129

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4B1PR

Mileage 48,782 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust 4.25 Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control 73.8 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 1530# Maximum Payload Engine: 3.5L 24V SOHC i-VTEC V6 -inc: direct injection and Eco Assist system GVWR: 2,730 kgs (6,019 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel integrated storage LED brakelights Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Grille w/Chrome Bar Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Regular Composite Box Style Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Power Rear Window w/Defroster Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Compact Spare Tire w/Box Carrier Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Drop-In Bed Liner Tailgate w/Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access Black Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Seats w/Cloth Back Material Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest HondaLink Selective Service Internet Access Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat Distance Pacing Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support and passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation Braking System Collision Mitigation-Front Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, 7 speakers including subwoofer, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Display Audio System w/HondaLink, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, 2 USB device con... Seating Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.