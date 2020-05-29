Menu
$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2019 Hyundai Accent

2019 Hyundai Accent

Preferred Heated Seats *CarPlay Rear Cam

2019 Hyundai Accent

Preferred Heated Seats *CarPlay Rear Cam

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,775KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5163647
  • Stock #: F332EZ
  • VIN: 3KPC25A33KE074150
Exterior Colour
Snow White Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Ultra-low payment well kept 2019 Hyundai Accent Preferred hatchback featuring heated seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, rear view camera and more!
Come down and check out this beautiful 2019 Hyundai Accent featuring the top selling and highly desirable Preferred package. You will enjoy a a fuel sipping engine, heated seats, cruise control, Bluetooth, air conditioning, key-less entry, traction control, power windows, a spacious cargo and so much more!

PLUS! Enjoy peace of mind with the balance of Hyundai's factory 5-year/100,000 KM comprehensive and powertrain warranty remaining!
Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval (O.A.C) for every year, make and model. 0 money down with no trade-in required!

Ask us about the benefits and value of our Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned program!


The destination for you and your families automotive needs in north Winnipeg.

We are located north on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

We would love to meet you! Call 204-633-2420, email, chat or visit us today!

Safety
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • Automatic Transmission
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
  • Cargo shade
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • 6 spd automatic transmission
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Dual Shift Mode Transmission
  • Wheels: 15" Alloy
  • All-Season Front Tire
  • All-Season Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

