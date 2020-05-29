2019 Hyundai Accent ...

Safety Security System

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Floor mats

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler

Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Automatic Transmission

Front Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning

Cargo shade

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Rear View Camera

Driver Side Airbag

6 spd automatic transmission

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Dual Shift Mode Transmission

Wheels: 15" Alloy

All-Season Front Tire

All-Season Rear Tire

