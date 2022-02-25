2019 Hyundai Accent ...

Sale $18,550 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 2 2 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8389410

8389410 Stock #: F4ER27

F4ER27 VIN: 3KPC25A33KE045764

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Interior

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 56,223 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 4.06 axle ratio 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 45 L Fuel Tank 45-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 1.6L Gasoline Direct Injection Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Redundant Digital Speedometer 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat height adjustable and front seat warmers Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior Spoiler Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Wheels w/Silver Accents Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Black Side Windows Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Tires: 15" Wheels: 15" Alloy Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Radio: AM/FM/XM/USB/Aux Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour touchscreen Bluetooth hands-free (w/voice recognition) and tweeters (2 additional speakers)

