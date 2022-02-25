Menu
2019 Hyundai Accent

56,223 KM

$18,550

+ tax & licensing
$18,550

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2019 Hyundai Accent

2019 Hyundai Accent

Preferred HTD FRNT SEATS | REAR CAMERA

2019 Hyundai Accent

Preferred HTD FRNT SEATS | REAR CAMERA

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$18,550

+ taxes & licensing

56,223KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8389410
  Stock #: F4ER27
  VIN: 3KPC25A33KE045764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,223 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Hyundai Accent Preferred HTD FRNT SEATS | REAR CAMERA 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV125 132hp 6-Speed Automatic FWD Absolute Black Pearl

Rear View Camera, Heated Front Seats, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Telescoping Steering, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 15" Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Power door mirrors, Power Windows, Radio: AM/FM/XM/USB/Aux Audio System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction Control, Variably intermittent wipers.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
4.06 axle ratio
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
45 L Fuel Tank
45-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.6L Gasoline Direct Injection
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Front air conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat height adjustable and front seat warmers
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Spoiler
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Black Side Windows Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Tires: 15"
Wheels: 15" Alloy
Automatic Transmission
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Radio: AM/FM/XM/USB/Aux Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour touchscreen
Bluetooth hands-free (w/voice recognition) and tweeters (2 additional speakers)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

