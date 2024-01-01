$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,396KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF6KU788212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue[Intense Blue]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24485
- Mileage 121,396 KM
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
