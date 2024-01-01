Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

121,396 KM

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Used
121,396KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF6KU788212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Intense Blue]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24485
  • Mileage 121,396 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Hyundai Elantra