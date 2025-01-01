$18,994+ taxes & licensing
Preferred Sun & Safety Pkg
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$18,994
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STARGAZING BLUE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 72,926 KM
Vehicle Description
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred. Accident-free and equipped with advanced features, this sedan is ready to elevate your daily commute.
Key Highlights:
- Sun & Safety Package for added comfort and peace of mind
- Efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 6-speed automatic transmission
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for those chilly mornings
- 7.0" touch-screen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Detection for enhanced safety
- Push-button start and proximity key for convenience
- Stylish Stargazing Blue exterior with black interior
Experience the Birchwood difference! As Manitoba's #1 Hyundai dealer, we offer transparent pricing and a seamless buying process. Whether you prefer to shop online or in-store, we're here to assist you. Ready to take the next step? Book a test drive, start your purchase journey, or reach out with any questions. Your perfect Elantra awaits!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!
Vehicle Features
