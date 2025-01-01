Menu
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred. Accident-free and equipped with advanced features, this sedan is ready to elevate your daily commute. Key Highlights: - Sun & Safety Package for added comfort and peace of mind - Efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 6-speed automatic transmission - Heated front seats and steering wheel for those chilly mornings - 7.0 touch-screen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Detection for enhanced safety - Push-button start and proximity key for convenience - Stylish Stargazing Blue exterior with black interior Experience the Birchwood difference! As Manitobas #1 Hyundai dealer, we offer transparent pricing and a seamless buying process. Whether you prefer to shop online or in-store, were here to assist you. Ready to take the next step? Book a test drive, start your purchase journey, or reach out with any questions. Your perfect Elantra awaits! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

2019 Hyundai Elantra

72,926 KM

$18,994

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Sun & Safety Pkg

12615310

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Sun & Safety Pkg

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$18,994

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,926KM
VIN KMHD84LF0KU874874

  • Exterior Colour STARGAZING BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,926 KM

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred. Accident-free and equipped with advanced features, this sedan is ready to elevate your daily commute.

Key Highlights:
- Sun & Safety Package for added comfort and peace of mind
- Efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 6-speed automatic transmission
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for those chilly mornings
- 7.0" touch-screen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Detection for enhanced safety
- Push-button start and proximity key for convenience
- Stylish Stargazing Blue exterior with black interior

Experience the Birchwood difference! As Manitoba's #1 Hyundai dealer, we offer transparent pricing and a seamless buying process. Whether you prefer to shop online or in-store, we're here to assist you. Ready to take the next step? Book a test drive, start your purchase journey, or reach out with any questions. Your perfect Elantra awaits!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Perimeter Alarm
Manual air conditioning
Premium cloth seating surfaces
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats and seat height adjuster (pump device)
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection and Rear Collision Warning
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine: 2.0L MPI Atkinson DOHC In-Line 4-Cylinder -inc: Normally aspirated
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual mode

Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
7.0" touch-screen display

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

$18,994

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2019 Hyundai Elantra