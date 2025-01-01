Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

125,000 KM

$17,591

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Local | Heated Seats

12709137

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Local | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$17,591

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,000KM
VIN KMHD84LF7KU799851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Vehicle Features

Interior

60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
pwr trunk release
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Power Options

Pwr door locks w/lockout protection

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Driver memory
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric

2019 Hyundai Elantra