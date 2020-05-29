+ taxes & licensing
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
Certified Hyundai Elantra! You can purchase this vehicle from the comfort of your home and save today!
Come down and check out this well maintained 2019 Hyundai Elantra featuring the top selling Preferred package. You will enjoy a fuel sipping 2.0L engine, heated seats, rear view camera, cruise control, air conditioning, Bluetooth, heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, alloy rims, a spacious cargo area and so much more!
PLUS! Enjoy peace of mind with Hyundai's factory 5-year/100,000 KM comprehensive and powertrain warranty remaining!
Ask us about the benefits and value of our Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned program!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
