$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred *Apple CarPlay Rear Cam

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred *Apple CarPlay Rear Cam

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,502KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5163644
  • Stock #: F32YY4
  • VIN: KMHD84LF8KU739688
Exterior Colour
Iron Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Certified Hyundai Elantra! You can purchase this vehicle from the comfort of your home and save today!
Come down and check out this well maintained 2019 Hyundai Elantra featuring the top selling Preferred package. You will enjoy a fuel sipping 2.0L engine, heated seats, rear view camera, cruise control, air conditioning, Bluetooth, heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, alloy rims, a spacious cargo area and so much more!

PLUS! Enjoy peace of mind with Hyundai's factory 5-year/100,000 KM comprehensive and powertrain warranty remaining!

Ask us about the benefits and value of our Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned program!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Safety
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • Automatic Transmission
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Bluetooth hands-free phone system
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • 6 spd automatic transmission
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Dual Shift Mode Transmission
  • iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity
  • Rear Collision Warning
  • Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy
  • Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Sensor
  • Audio Aux Input
  • Performance Rear Tire
  • Performance Front Tire
  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
  • 7.0" touch-screen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-XXXX

204-633-2420

