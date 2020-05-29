2019 Hyundai Elantra

Safety Security System

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

Driver Knee Airbag

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Floor mats

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Automatic Transmission

Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Rear View Camera

Driver Side Airbag

Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Mirror integrated turn signals

6 spd automatic transmission

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Dual Shift Mode Transmission

iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity

Rear Collision Warning

Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy

Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Sensor

Audio Aux Input

Performance Rear Tire

Performance Front Tire

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers

7.0" touch-screen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.