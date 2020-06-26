Menu
$18,970

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT Preferred Rear Camera *Heated Seats

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT Preferred Rear Camera *Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 5300780
  2. 5300780
$18,970

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,848KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5300780
  Stock #: F36XMF
  VIN: KMHH35LE1KU108195
Exterior Colour
Polar White
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Local, well maintained Polar White 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback featuring the Preferred package that gives you Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated steering wheel and more!
Enjoy this spacious, fun to drive Elantra GT hatchback! Featuring the top selling Preferred package you will love the fuel sipping 2.0L engine, heated seats, heated steering wheel, blind spot detection mirrors, Bluetooth, cruise control, alloy wheels, LED daytime lights, keyless entry, LCD touchscreen with rear view camera and so much more!

PLUS! Enjoy peace of mind with the balance of Hyundai's factory 5-year/100,000 KM comprehensive and powertrain warranty remaining!
Ask us about the benefits and value of our Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned program!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-XXXX

204-633-2420

