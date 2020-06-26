+ taxes & licensing
Local, well maintained Polar White 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback featuring the Preferred package that gives you Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated steering wheel and more!
Enjoy this spacious, fun to drive Elantra GT hatchback! Featuring the top selling Preferred package you will love the fuel sipping 2.0L engine, heated seats, heated steering wheel, blind spot detection mirrors, Bluetooth, cruise control, alloy wheels, LED daytime lights, keyless entry, LCD touchscreen with rear view camera and so much more!
PLUS! Enjoy peace of mind with the balance of Hyundai's factory 5-year/100,000 KM comprehensive and powertrain warranty remaining!
Ask us about the benefits and value of our Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned program!
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6