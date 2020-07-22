Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

306 KM

$28,997

+ tax & licensing
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

GT N Line

Location

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

306KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5566434
  • Stock #: A9623
  • VIN: KMHH55LC7KU111336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 306 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai Elantra GT has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97 engine powering this Manual transmission. Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function.* Drive Your Hyundai Elantra GT N Line in Luxury with These Packages*Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: P225/40R18, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Tuned Suspension, Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Sport Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Side Impact Beams, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Hyundai Elantra GT come see us at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

