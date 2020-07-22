Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

43,739 KM

$19,422

+ tax & licensing
$19,422

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Sun & Safety Pkg *Heated Seats

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Sun & Safety Pkg *Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$19,422

+ taxes & licensing

43,739KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5706903
  • Stock #: F3BRGJ
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7KU870398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fiery Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3BRGJ
  • Mileage 43,739 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Elantra with a desirable sunroof and safety package !
Comes fully equipped with heated seats and steering wheel, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, rear view camera, smart key with push start, 7 inch touch screen, Apple Carplay and Android auto and so much more.
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum-Alloy
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Collision Warning
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

