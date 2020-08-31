Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

41,351 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT Preferred *Accident Free/Local Vehicle*

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT Preferred *Accident Free/Local Vehicle*

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale Price

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

41,351KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5770038
  Stock #: F3K4EN
  VIN: KMHH35LE1KU095254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3K4EN
  • Mileage 41,351 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Bluetooth, And It's A Hatch ! Low On Payments Big On Features. Call Click Or Stop By Birchwood Kia West In Point West Auto Park Today!
Heated Seats
Heated Steering
Voice Activated Bluetooth System
Touch Screen
Back Up Camera With Large Display
Cruise Control
Accident Free
Local Vehicle
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Rearview Camera
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Rear Collision Warning
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
8.0" touch-screen display
iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

