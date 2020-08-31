2019 Hyundai Elantra

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Rearview Camera Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Android Auto Apple CarPlay Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Rear Collision Warning Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers 8.0" touch-screen display iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

