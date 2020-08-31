Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

41,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,957

+ tax & licensing
Preferred Sun & Safety Sunroof Safety Pkg

Location

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

41,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5777181
  • Stock #: F3JPNK
  • VIN: KMHD84LFXKU806405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iron Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description

Local Vehicle With Heated Seats and Steering Wheel Power Sunroof Safety Package and more!
2019 Hyundai Elantra Iron Grey Preferred Fresh Oil Change, Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Front Wheel Drive, Heated Seats, Heated Side View Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Push Button Start, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, USB Input, Apple Car Play, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.


Recent Arrival! 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic FWD

Certified. Hyundai Certified Details:

* 120 point inspection
* Transferable 1-Year/20,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty.*
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* First oil change no charge; 90 day trial of Sirius Satellite radio (if equipped)
* Enjoy preferred financing rates as low as 0.99% on select models
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum-Alloy
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Collision Warning
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot

