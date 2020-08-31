+ taxes & licensing
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
Local Vehicle With Heated Seats and Steering Wheel Power Sunroof Safety Package and more!
2019 Hyundai Elantra Iron Grey Preferred Fresh Oil Change, Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Front Wheel Drive, Heated Seats, Heated Side View Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Push Button Start, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, USB Input, Apple Car Play, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
Recent Arrival! 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic FWD
Certified. Hyundai Certified Details:
* 120 point inspection
* Transferable 1-Year/20,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty.*
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* First oil change no charge; 90 day trial of Sirius Satellite radio (if equipped)
* Enjoy preferred financing rates as low as 0.99% on select models
