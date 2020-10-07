Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

35,659 KM

Details Description Features

$17,997

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Preferred Heated Seats and Steering

Location

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

35,659KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5845542
  • Stock #: F3K1FP
  • VIN: KMHD84LF6KU856976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Intense Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 35,659 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified with Lots of Warranty Left. Enjoy Worry Free Driving !
2019 Hyundai Elantra Intense Blue Preferred New Price! Fresh Oil Change, Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Front Wheel Drive, Heated Seats, Heated Side View Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Push Button Start, Steering Wheel Controls, USB Input, Apple Car Play, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.


Recent Arrival! 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic FWD Odometer is 3023 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Certified. Hyundai Certified Details:

* First oil change no charge; 90 day trial of Sirius Satellite radio (if equipped)
* Transferable 1-Year/20,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty.*
* Enjoy preferred financing rates as low as 0.99% on select models
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* 120 point inspection
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum-Alloy
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
7.0" touch-screen display

