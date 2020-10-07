+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
+ taxes & licensing
Certified with Lots of Warranty Left. Enjoy Worry Free Driving !
2019 Hyundai Elantra Intense Blue Preferred New Price! Fresh Oil Change, Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Front Wheel Drive, Heated Seats, Heated Side View Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Push Button Start, Steering Wheel Controls, USB Input, Apple Car Play, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
Recent Arrival! 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic FWD Odometer is 3023 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Certified. Hyundai Certified Details:
* First oil change no charge; 90 day trial of Sirius Satellite radio (if equipped)
* Transferable 1-Year/20,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty.*
* Enjoy preferred financing rates as low as 0.99% on select models
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* 120 point inspection
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street
Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6