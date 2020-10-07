Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

41,836 KM

$18,681

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

GT Preferred Heated Seats | Safety Pkg

Location

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

41,836KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5952747
  • Stock #: F3KAYD
  • VIN: KMHH35LE0KU090577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour platinum silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 41,836 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Platinum Silver Preferred Alloy Rims, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, USB Input, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.


Recent Arrival! 2.0L DOHC 6-Speed Automati
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Cargo shade
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Rear Collision Warning
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy
Audio Aux Input
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot

