2019 Hyundai Elantra

39,223 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Heated Seats | Apple CarPlay | Blind Spot Monitoring

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Heated Seats | Apple CarPlay | Blind Spot Monitoring

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6132411
  2. 6132411
  3. 6132411
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

39,223KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6132411
  Stock #: F3NY2G
  VIN: KMHD84LF2KU878781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3NY2G
  • Mileage 39,223 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accident, Local Manitoba Vehicle in a Desirable Polar White That Comes fully Loaded With Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Large Touch Screen With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Rear view Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, lane change assist, Cross Traffic Alert and so much more !!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front air conditioning
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy
Audio Aux Input
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
4 Cyl Engine
7.0" touch-screen display

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

