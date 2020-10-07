Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Elantra

35,494 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred | Sunroof | Lane Keep Assist | Apple Carplay | Rearview Camera |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred | Sunroof | Lane Keep Assist | Apple Carplay | Rearview Camera |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

  1. 6207090
  2. 6207090
  3. 6207090
  4. 6207090
  5. 6207090
  6. 6207090
  7. 6207090
  8. 6207090
  9. 6207090
  10. 6207090
  11. 6207090
  12. 6207090
  13. 6207090
  14. 6207090
  15. 6207090
  16. 6207090
  17. 6207090
  18. 6207090
  19. 6207090
  20. 6207090
  21. 6207090
  22. 6207090
  23. 6207090
  24. 6207090
  25. 6207090
  26. 6207090
  27. 6207090
  28. 6207090
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

35,494KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6207090
  • Stock #: F3P7CG
  • VIN: KMHD84LF9KU868877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STARGAZING BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3P7CG
  • Mileage 35,494 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned with no reported Accidents! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Sunroof
Lane Keep Assist
Blindspot Detection
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Avoidance
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection and Rear Collision Warning
Audio Aux Input
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
7.0" touch-screen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2008 Acura TL As Tra...
 195,512 KM
$6,328 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Impreza ...
 174,477 KM
$6,244 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sorento LX ...
 46,696 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory