2019 Hyundai Elantra

42,136 KM

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Heated Seats | Apple CarPlay | Blind Spot Monitoring

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Heated Seats | Apple CarPlay | Blind Spot Monitoring

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

42,136KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6207147
  Stock #: F3P77V
  VIN: KMHD84LF6KU857335

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Iron Gray
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # F3P77V
  Mileage 42,136 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic FWD Iron

Backup Camera, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Traction control, Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy
Audio Aux Input
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
4 Cyl Engine
7.0" touch-screen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

