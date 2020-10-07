2019 Hyundai Elantra

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth hands-free phone system Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy Audio Aux Input Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers 4 Cyl Engine 7.0" touch-screen display

