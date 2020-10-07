+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
Recent Arrival!
2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic FWD Iron
Backup Camera, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Traction control, Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy.
