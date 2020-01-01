Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

39,938 KM

Details Description

$17,930

+ tax & licensing
$17,930

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT Preferred Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Rear View Camera

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT Preferred Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Rear View Camera

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$17,930

+ taxes & licensing

39,938KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6219438
  • Stock #: F3NY3E
  • VIN: KMHH35LE5KU098366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iron Gray
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3NY3E
  • Mileage 39,938 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Hyundai Elantra GT 2.0L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic FWD Irongrey

Air Conditioning, Auxiliary Input, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Push Button Start, Apple Car Play, Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry.
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

