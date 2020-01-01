2019 Hyundai Elantra

+ taxes & licensing
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE IN* This well equipped sports sedan includes heated seats, 7.0 inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple Carplay/Android Auto/Google Maps, rear-view camera, Bluetooth connectivity, heated steering wheel with audio controls, power heated mirrors with integrated signal, remote keyless entry, remote USB ports, alloy wheels, LED fog lamps, safety features including blind spot detection, traction control and more! Payments start as low as $53 a week* with $0 down... Call today for a fast and secure credit approval. **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coas0t Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free at 1-888-313-3069 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $3597.24 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038
