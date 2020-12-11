2019 Hyundai Elantra

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Mirror integrated turn signals
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection and Rear Collision Warning
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
7.0" touch-screen display
