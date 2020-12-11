Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

37,277 KM

Details Description Features

$17,000

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Preferred Sunroof And Safety Package

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

37,277KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6338555
  • Stock #: F3R1FE
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7KU868148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lava Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3R1FE
  • Mileage 37,277 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection and Rear Collision Warning
Audio Aux Input
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
7.0" touch-screen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

