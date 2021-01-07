Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Elantra

17,919 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Essential | MANUAL | LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Essential | MANUAL | LOCAL

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 6524002
  2. 6524002
  3. 6524002
Contact Seller

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

17,919KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6524002
  • Stock #: F3TJ6D
  • VIN: KMHD74LF8KU803277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,919 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Tade 2019 Hyundai Elantra Essential Sedan is powered by a 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC and 6-Speed Manual Transmission.


It's equipped with features such as Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry and so much more!


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Manual Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
6 Spd Manual Transmission
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

2017 Honda CR-V LX A...
 55,255 KM
$25,390 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic LX ...
 69,072 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic LX ...
 46,546 KM
$18,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory