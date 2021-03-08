Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

49,803 KM

$17,497

+ tax & licensing
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Preferred* Sunroof/Blind Spot Assist/HEATED SEATS

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

49,803KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6685175
  • Stock #: 24822
  • VIN: KMHD84LF6KU765173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,803 KM

Vehicle Description

$1000 savings *****FINANCE the Hyundai Elantra for only $16,497****** * CLEAN CARFAX, COMES WITH THE BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY This 2017 Hyundai Elantra Preferred is nicely equipped with options such as HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, power windows and door locks, cruise control, air conditioning, automatic transmission and more! On sale for $17,497 cash, or JUST $16,497 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Cruise Control
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo

