2019 Hyundai Elantra

$16,543 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 6 2 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7056275

7056275 Stock #: 87287A

87287A VIN: KMHD84LF2KU748368

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Doors 4-door

Mileage 71,628 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features "

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.