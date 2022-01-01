2019 Hyundai Elantra...

$25,991 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 3 9 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8120596

8120596 Stock #: F4B2F8

F4B2F8 VIN: KMHH55LC5KU090471

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Intense Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 21,393 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 53 L Fuel Tank 60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI 4-Cylinder 4.64 Axle Ratio Transmission: 7-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual mode and paddle shifters Interior Security System Cruise Control Compass rear window defogger Navigation System Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box ashtray Driver foot rest Rigid cargo cover Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents BlueLink Tracker System Passenger Seat Sport Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/lumbar support and 6-way manually adjustable front passenger's seat Smart Device Remote Engine Start Blue Link Connected Car Services Selective Service Internet Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Rearview Camera Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: P225/40R18 Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Seating Leather Interior COOLED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Telematics Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Panoramic Air Bag-Passenger Sensor external amplifier Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission iPod/USB/Auxiliary Connectivity Turbocharged Engine BlueLink Emergency Sos Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine 7 Spd Automatic Transmission Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/MP3 w/Navigation System -inc: 7 speakers 8.0" touch-screen Bluetooth hands-free phone system and BlueLink connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.