2019 Hyundai Elantra...

$24,980 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 7 8 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9310246

9310246 Stock #: 19HE82675

19HE82675 VIN: KMHD84LF1KU882675

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 60,786 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.