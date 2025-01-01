Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302 Dealer permit #4302

2019 Hyundai IONIQ

129,444 KM

Details Description Features

$17,450

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai IONIQ

Electric Plus Preferred | Plug-in Hybrid |

Watch This Vehicle
12579935

2019 Hyundai IONIQ

Electric Plus Preferred | Plug-in Hybrid |

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 12579935
  2. 12579935
  3. 12579935
  4. 12579935
Contact Seller

$17,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,444KM
VIN KMHC65LD3KU105419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 129,444 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Need more information?
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Call us at (204) 888-4542

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually-adjustable driver's and passenger's seat w/height adjustment

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (rcta)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch -inc: paddle shifters

Exterior

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan
Android Auto

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Eco Aluminum Alloy -inc: Hybrid-design
Tires: P205/55R16 LRR All Season -inc: Silica
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Bluetooth hands-free phone system and iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity
Apple CarPlay connectivity
Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 8 speakers w/external amplifier
8" high-resolution touch-screen navigation system (AVN 5.0)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

Used 2015 Kia Soul SX Luxury Local Trade | Loaded for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Kia Soul SX Luxury Local Trade | Loaded 96,120 KM $14,028 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Rio LX+ | Low Kms | 1-Owner | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Kia Rio LX+ | Low Kms | 1-Owner | 6,675 KM $23,832 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Trax 2RS FWD | Local Trade | 1-Owner for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Chevrolet Trax 2RS FWD | Local Trade | 1-Owner 37,895 KM $26,716 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Kia West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,450

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2019 Hyundai IONIQ