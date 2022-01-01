2019 Hyundai IONIQ

Sale $29,991 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 9 2 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8072833

Stock #: F4BAC6

VIN: KMHC85LH6KU035802

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polar White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F4BAC6

Mileage 46,927 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear 7.41 Axle Ratio Engine: 88kW Electric Motor -inc: 28kWh lithium-ion polymer battery Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger, 24 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 4 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and0.5 Hr Charge Time @ 440V Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer rear window defogger Navigation System Steering Wheel Audio Controls Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Power Charge Port Door Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually-adjustable driver's and passenger's seat w/height adjustment Passenger Seat Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (rcta) Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Spare Tire Mobility Kit Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Grey Bodyside Mouldings Tires: P205/55R16 LRRC All Season Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 16" x 6.5J White Eco Aluminum Alloy -inc: EV-design Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Window grid antenna digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Android Auto Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 8 speakers w/external amplifier, 8" high-resolution touch-screen navigation system (AVN 5.0), Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and iPod/USB/auxiliary con... Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Front Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Electric Engine Audio Aux Input 1 Spd Automatic Transmission Apple CarPlay connectivity Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 8 speakers w/external amplifier 8" high-resolution touch-screen navigation system (AVN 5.0) Bluetooth hands-free phone system and iPod/USB/auxiliary connec Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger 24 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V 4 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and0.5 Hr Charge Time @ 440V

