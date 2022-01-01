Menu
2019 Hyundai IONIQ

46,927 KM

$29,991

+ tax & licensing
$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2019 Hyundai IONIQ

2019 Hyundai IONIQ

Electric Preferred Certified | Navigation

2019 Hyundai IONIQ

Electric Preferred Certified | Navigation

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Sale

$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

46,927KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8072833
  • Stock #: F4BAC6
  • VIN: KMHC85LH6KU035802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F4BAC6
  • Mileage 46,927 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon !!!
Recent Arrival! Certified.


2019 Hyundai Ioniq EV Preferred Electric ZEV 118hp 1-Speed Automatic FWD Ceramic White

-Alloy wheels
-AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
-Automatic temperature control
-Exterior Parking Camera Rear
-Fully automatic headlights
-Heated Front Bucket Seats
-Heated rear seats
-Heated steering wheel
-Navigation System
-Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/MP3 Premium Audio System.

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear
7.41 Axle Ratio
Engine: 88kW Electric Motor -inc: 28kWh lithium-ion polymer battery
Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger, 24 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 4 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and0.5 Hr Charge Time @ 440V
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Charge Port Door
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually-adjustable driver's and passenger's seat w/height adjustment
Passenger Seat
Digital/Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (rcta)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Grey Bodyside Mouldings
Tires: P205/55R16 LRRC All Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J White Eco Aluminum Alloy -inc: EV-design
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 8 speakers w/external amplifier, 8" high-resolution touch-screen navigation system (AVN 5.0), Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and iPod/USB/auxiliary con...
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Front
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Electric Engine
Audio Aux Input
1 Spd Automatic Transmission
Apple CarPlay connectivity
Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 8 speakers w/external amplifier
8" high-resolution touch-screen navigation system (AVN 5.0)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system and iPod/USB/auxiliary connec
Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger
24 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
4 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and0.5 Hr Charge Time @ 440V

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

