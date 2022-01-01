2019 Hyundai Ioniq EV Preferred Electric ZEV 118hp 1-Speed Automatic FWD Ceramic White
-Alloy wheels
-AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
-Automatic temperature control
-Exterior Parking Camera Rear
-Fully automatic headlights
-Heated Front Bucket Seats
-Heated rear seats
-Heated steering wheel
-Navigation System
-Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/MP3 Premium Audio System.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear
7.41 Axle Ratio
Engine: 88kW Electric Motor -inc: 28kWh lithium-ion polymer battery
Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger, 24 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 4 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and0.5 Hr Charge Time @ 440V
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Grey Bodyside Mouldings
Tires: P205/55R16 LRRC All Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J White Eco Aluminum Alloy -inc: EV-design
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 8 speakers w/external amplifier, 8" high-resolution touch-screen navigation system (AVN 5.0), Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and iPod/USB/auxiliary con...