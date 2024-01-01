$19,084+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA
Preferred Local Vehicle | Clean CARFAX
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$19,084
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Phantom Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 77,658 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation | Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats | Winter Tires | All Season Tires |
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2019 Hyundai Kona Preferred! This accident-free SUV is ready to elevate your driving experience with its sleek Phantom Black Pearl exterior and comfortable interior.
Key Features:
- Reliable 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with smooth automatic transmission
- Fuel-efficient performance: 7.0 L/100 km highway, 8.6 L/100 km city
- Advanced navigation system for stress-free travel
- Rear vision camera for enhanced safety and parking ease
- Heated seats for ultimate comfort in colder months
- Both winter and all-season tires included for year-round readiness
- Front-wheel drive for responsive handling
Experience the versatility of this Hyundai Kona for yourself! Whether you're commuting in the city or embarking on a weekend adventure, this SUV is up for the task. Ready to take the next step? Reserve your test drive today, start your purchase process online, or contact us with any questions. Let us help you make this Kona your new driving companion!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
