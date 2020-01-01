Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai KONA

20,305 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai KONA

2019 Hyundai KONA

Essential Heated Seats | Remote Starter | Rear Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai KONA

Essential Heated Seats | Remote Starter | Rear Camera

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6275991
  2. 6275991
  3. 6275991
Contact Seller

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

20,305KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6275991
  • Stock #: F3R6PR
  • VIN: KM8K1CAA9KU226642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3R6PR
  • Mileage 20,305 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Arrival !!!

Local Lease Return That Was Purchased And Service In House. It Comes Loaded With Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, 2 Way Remote Start, All wheel Drive And More !!!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Android Auto
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum
Bluetooth controls
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display
Apple CarPlay w/wired connection and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2009 Toyota Corolla ...
 221,070 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE
 46,115 KM
$19,490 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Accent ...
 44,800 KM
$15,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory