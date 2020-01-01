2019 Hyundai KONA

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Android Auto Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade

Additional Features Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth hands-free phone system Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum Bluetooth controls All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display Apple CarPlay w/wired connection and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

