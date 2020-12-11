2019 Hyundai KONA

Vehicle Features

Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Convenience Cruise Control Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Android Auto Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade

Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth hands-free phone system Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Bluetooth controls Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display Apple CarPlay w/wired connection and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack hands-free phone system

