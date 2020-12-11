Menu
2019 Hyundai KONA

33,901 KM

$21,991

+ tax & licensing
Essential Incoming Local Lease

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

33,901KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6319005
  • Stock #: F3R6MW
  • VIN: KM8K1CAA0KU330792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lake Silver Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3R6MW
  • Mileage 33,901 KM

Vehicle Description

So who wants to be the second driver of one of the hottest compact SUV on the market? With balance of warranty and great options such as Apple Car Play and Android Auto?
All Wheel Drive nice for winter as are the heated front seats. Bluetooth, Select Drive Modes, Rear Park Assist Camera, Keyless entry with two fobs, 16 Inch Alloy Wheels and so much more!
Come check out the only one we have to offer!

Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Cruise Control
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Bluetooth controls
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display
Apple CarPlay w/wired connection and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack
hands-free phone system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

