2019 Hyundai KONA

- Listing ID: 7430009
- Stock #: F44RV7
- VIN: KM8K5CA55KU384824
Exterior Colour
Chalk White Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Mileage
37,416 KM
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Universal Garage Door Opener
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mirror integrated turn signals
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Departure Warning
Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Aluminum
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Blue Link Connected Car Services Selective Service Internet Access
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
7 Spd Automatic Transmission
Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Keeping Assist
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/MP3 Infinity Audio System -inc: 8.0" colour touch-screen display
AVN 5.0 navigation system w/map care 5-years free map updates 2 times a year
navigation/AV split screen display
premium 8 speakers including subwoofer
