2019 Hyundai KONA

$26,991 + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 4 1 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7430009

7430009 Stock #: F44RV7

F44RV7 VIN: KM8K5CA55KU384824

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Chalk White Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F44RV7

Mileage 37,416 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Temporary spare tire Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Cruise Control remote start HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Heated Leather Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls HD Radio Seating Leather Interior Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Heads-Up Display Telematics Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Turbocharged Engine Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Departure Warning Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Aluminum BlueLink BlueLink Emergency Sos Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw) Smart Device Remote Engine Start Blue Link Connected Car Services Selective Service Internet Access Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot 4 Cyl Engine 7 Spd Automatic Transmission Gasoline Fuel System Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Keeping Assist Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/MP3 Infinity Audio System -inc: 8.0" colour touch-screen display AVN 5.0 navigation system w/map care 5-years free map updates 2 times a year navigation/AV split screen display premium 8 speakers including subwoofer tweeters and

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.