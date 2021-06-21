Menu
2019 Hyundai KONA

37,416 KM

Details Description Features

$26,991

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Ultimate | Certified | No Accident | One Owner |

Location

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

37,416KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7430009
  • Stock #: F44RV7
  • VIN: KM8K5CA55KU384824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F44RV7
  • Mileage 37,416 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Temporary spare tire
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
Leather Interior
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Cargo shade
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Turbocharged Engine
Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Departure Warning
Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Aluminum
BlueLink
BlueLink Emergency Sos
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Blue Link Connected Car Services Selective Service Internet Access
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
4 Cyl Engine
7 Spd Automatic Transmission
Gasoline Fuel System
Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Keeping Assist
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/MP3 Infinity Audio System -inc: 8.0" colour touch-screen display
AVN 5.0 navigation system w/map care 5-years free map updates 2 times a year
navigation/AV split screen display
premium 8 speakers including subwoofer
tweeters and

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

