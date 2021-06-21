2019 Hyundai KONA

Sale $20,991 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 8 4 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7528104

7528104 Stock #: F464FG

F464FG VIN: KM8K1CAA6KU354644

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Phantom Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 13,846 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Android Auto Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth hands-free phone system Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum Bluetooth controls All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display Apple CarPlay w/wired connection and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.