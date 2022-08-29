Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai KONA

20,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai KONA

2019 Hyundai KONA

Preferred Certified | No Accident | One Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai KONA

Preferred Certified | No Accident | One Owner

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 9236551
  2. 9236551
  3. 9236551
  4. 9236551
  5. 9236551
  6. 9236551
  7. 9236551
  8. 9236551
  9. 9236551
  10. 9236551
  11. 9236551
  12. 9236551
Contact Seller

$28,991

+ taxes & licensing

20,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9236551
  • Stock #: F4UA8E
  • VIN: KM8K2CAA6KU287489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lake Silver Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4UA8E
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your family's automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Tow/Haul Mode
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.648 Axle Ratio
50 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L Atkinson Cycle MPI 4-Cylinder -inc: engine cover and hood insulator
GVWR: 1,900 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
422.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: 215/55R17 All-Season
Black Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment and 3 stage heating
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
HEATED
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display, 6 speakers, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Bluetooth controls, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay w/wired connection and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack
Anti-Starter
Lock up torque converter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
sequential shift mode
Bluetooth controls
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive
console mounted shift lever
transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display
Apple CarPlay w/wired connection and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 92,726 KM
$23,992 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic Spo...
 20,000 KM
$30,992 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 56,669 KM
$25,493 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory