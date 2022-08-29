2019 Hyundai KONA

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment and 3 stage heating
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
HEATED
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display, 6 speakers, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Bluetooth controls, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay w/wired connection and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack
Anti-Starter
Lock up torque converter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
6 spd automatic transmission
sequential shift mode
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive
console mounted shift lever
transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display
