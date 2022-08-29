2019 Hyundai KONA Preferred Certified | No Accident | One Owner

$28,991 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9236551

Stock #: F4UA8E

VIN: KM8K2CAA6KU287489

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Lake Silver Mica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4UA8E

Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Tow/Haul Mode Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.648 Axle Ratio 50 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.0L Atkinson Cycle MPI 4-Cylinder -inc: engine cover and hood insulator GVWR: 1,900 kgs Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 422.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Roof Rack Rails Only Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Tires: 215/55R17 All-Season Black Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Bluetooth hands-free phone system Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Carpet Floor Covering Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment and 3 stage heating Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw) Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort HEATED Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Android Auto Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display, 6 speakers, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Bluetooth controls, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay w/wired connection and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack Additional Features Anti-Starter Lock up torque converter ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag sequential shift mode Bluetooth controls Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive console mounted shift lever transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display Apple CarPlay w/wired connection and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack

