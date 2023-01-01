Menu
2019 Hyundai KONA

77,715 KM

Details Description Features

$20,992

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Preferred

Location

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

$20,992

+ taxes & licensing

77,715KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9851762
  • Stock #: F4T7E7
  • VIN: KM8K22AAXKU330189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tangerine Comet Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,715 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!
Why buy from Birchwood Hyundai? All our Pre-Owned vehicles include:

Free CARFAX vehicle report
Full tank of gas
Full clean and detail

Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips!
Book your appointment today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer Permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Tow/Haul Mode
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.510 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L Atkinson Cycle MPI 4-Cylinder -inc: engine cover and hood insulator
GVWR: 1,805 kgs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
415.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: 215/55R17 All-Season
Black Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment and 3 stage heating
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display, 6 speakers, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Bluetooth controls, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay w/wired connection and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Lock up torque converter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
sequential shift mode
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Bluetooth controls
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive
console mounted shift lever
transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display
Apple CarPlay w/wired connection and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

