Menu
Account
Sign In
Manitobas #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! Discover the perfect blend of comfort and capability with this 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Preferred. This versatile SUV is ready to tackle your family adventures with style and ease. - Spacious 7-passenger seating for the whole family - All-Wheel Drive system for confident handling in various conditions - Powerful 3.3L 6-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission - 18 aluminum alloy wheels for a sleek, modern look - Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Detection and Lane Keep Assist - Power liftgate for easy cargo loading - Heated steering wheel and leather-wrapped interior accents for a touch of luxury At Birchwood Hyundai, were committed to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Whether youre ready to take the next step or have questions, were here to help. Schedule a test drive today and experience the Santa Fe XL for yourself. Contact us online or visit our showroom to explore your options and find the perfect fit for your lifestyle. All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

90,279 KM

Details Description Features

$20,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
12222477

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Preferred

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Contact Seller

$20,992

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,279KM
VIN KM8SNDHF3KU297007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NIGHT SKY PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,279 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Discover the perfect blend of comfort and capability with this 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Preferred. This versatile SUV is ready to tackle your family adventures with style and ease.

- Spacious 7-passenger seating for the whole family
- All-Wheel Drive system for confident handling in various conditions
- Powerful 3.3L 6-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission
- 18" aluminum alloy wheels for a sleek, modern look
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Detection and Lane Keep Assist
- Power liftgate for easy cargo loading
- Heated steering wheel and leather-wrapped interior accents for a touch of luxury

At Birchwood Hyundai, we're committed to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, we're here to help. Schedule a test drive today and experience the Santa Fe XL for yourself. Contact us online or visit our showroom to explore your options and find the perfect fit for your lifestyle.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Interior

Trip Computer
STEERING WHEEL
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Garage door transmitter
audio
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (rcta)

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Power Liftgate/Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Mechanical

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Controls
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Blind Spot Detection (bsd) w/Lane Change Assist (lca) Blind Spot Sensor
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
2-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
phone and cruise

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

Used 2024 Hyundai Tucson Trend Certified | 3.99% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Hyundai Tucson Trend Certified | 3.99% Available 2,500 KM $37,991 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE Tech Pkg for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE Tech Pkg 4,019 KM $44,993 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Trend Pkg | Certified | 3.99% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Trend Pkg | Certified | 3.99% Available 44,026 KM $31,981 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe