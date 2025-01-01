Menu
Account
Sign In
Local Lease Return with all the work completed on it. The vehicle has new tires, new tie rod ends and a fresh oil change. Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756 Dealer permit #5564

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

127,497 KM

Details Description Features

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Clean CARFAX | New Tires

Watch This Vehicle
13185695

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Clean CARFAX | New Tires

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

Contact Seller

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
127,497KM
VIN 5NMS5CAA9KH086639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6FDFG
  • Mileage 127,497 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Lease Return with all the work completed on it. The vehicle has new tires, new tie rod ends and a fresh oil change.
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC)

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P235/55 R19 AS
Wheels: 19 x 7.5J Alloys
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Used 2024 Volvo XC60 Core Dark Theme Climate | Adventure for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Volvo XC60 Core Dark Theme Climate | Adventure 13,164 KM $52,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volvo XC90 Inscription Advanced | Bowers for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Volvo XC90 Inscription Advanced | Bowers 49,663 KM $57,899 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volvo XC40 Momentum Lease Return for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Volvo XC40 Momentum Lease Return 54,081 KM $37,879 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe