$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,717KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5163683
  • Stock #: F33JFT
  • VIN: 5NMS2CAD7KH103392
Exterior Colour
Twilight Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Buy this Santa Fe from home and save today! Essential package with all wheel drive, heated seats and more!
Beautiful low mileage 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential SUV featuring all wheel drive, heated seats, rear view camera, alloy rims, keyless entry, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows and door locks, drive select modes, a spacious cargo area and so much more!

PLUS! Enjoy peace of mind with the balance of Hyundai's factory warranty remaining!

Ask us about the benefits and value of our Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned program!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Automatic Transmission
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Dual Shift Mode Transmission
  • Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
  • Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Alloy
  • All-Season Front Tire
  • All-Season Rear Tire
  • Driver Side Adjustable Seat
  • 8 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

