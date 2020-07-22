Menu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

20,010 KM

$42,685

+ tax & licensing
XL Ultimate

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

20,010KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5658876
  • Stock #: 87199
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF3KU299243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 20,010 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Ultimate


Top Features include:

  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Smartphone integration
  • Navigation system
  • Keyless entry
  • Heated front and rear seats
  • Leather interior
  • Blind spot warning
  • Driver assistance
  • Collision warning
  • Backup camera
  • AND SO MUCH MORE!!

This vehicle has been fully inspected by a Certified Technician at our dealership.

This vehicle qualifies for our Certified Pre-owned program. Call or email us for more details! 



Contact us today at Winnipeg Hyundai to arrange a personal viewing and test drive of any of our premium preowned vehicles or come in for a hassle-free trade appraisal.  We offer a completed safety and Carfax report with every preowned vehicle.  Our friendly and experienced team can help with everything from choosing your next vehicle to crafting the perfect financing plan to meet your needs and budget.

Visit us at 3700 Portage Avenue or call 204-774-5373 and find out why every one that buys at Winnipeg Hyundai says "I love my car!"

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

